Senior Chief Kapeni asks traditional leaders to accommodate opposition rallies

Senior Chief Kapeni of Blantyre has asked traditional leaders to be exemplary and tolerant by always having the good welfare of their subjects at heart because this is what ordains them to do.

He said this on Sunday at Kapeni Demonstration School grounds when he installed Abdullah Ahamadu as Moya Group Village Headman, who is under Senior Chief Che Somba at Soche Hill in Blantyre.

He said chiefs work to the interests of the people without bias of their religion, ethnicity and political affiliations and he asked them to be tolerant of political aspirations without being directly and actively involved.

“We, the chiefs work with governments of the day. You, Group Village Headman Moya, and the rest of us are servants of ruling governments for the interests of the people.

“You can attend ruling government’s rallies because you are part of its decision making for the welfare of the people but never necessarily show your political inclination.

“You should allow other politicians carry out their campaigns in your are without necessarily attending such meetings. It’s their rights to politically connect with your subjects,” Kapeni said.

He also asked Che Moya to make sure that if the government, through its various departments, asks him to distribute handouts such as subsidy coupons, food in case of drought and other donations, he should make sure such handouts should go to their intended beneficiaries and not to his relations and friends.

“Do not be carried away with the power you have been given because this is not for you but for the people. Be as tolerant and wise as you have always been that made your relations to approve that you be elevated to this position.”

He also asked the chief’s relations not to negatively influence the leader for their selfish motives and warned that he has the powers to install a chief as well as strip them of their position if deemed fit.

Present at the function in show of solidarity were Traditional Authority Bvumbwe of Thyolo District, Senior Group Chiwembe, Group Likotima, Group Somanje Makata of Ndirande and several other traditional leaders.

