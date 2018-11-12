Fredokiss gets award from Catholic University: Malawi hip-hop star honoured as ‘most influential youth’

The local hip hop star Fredokiss has been awarded by Catholic University as the most influential youth of his decade.

The certificate of recognition was presented to Fredokiss on Saturday night during the University’s Cultural Festival held at the University’s campus in Nguluzi, Chiradzulu.

Jarmaine Issah Saidi, President of the Anthropology Club under the anthropology department at Catholic University said they considered Fredokiss because of the impact of his music, mostly.

“He relates to the problems that we the youth face. From poverty, joblessness, disease and the like. He’s the voice of the youth I should say,” he said.

Saidi stated that Fredokiss advocates for hard work in one’s endevours, he preachs for oneness and commitment not only to one’s self but also those around that person.

“Music as an art is part of a culture and if music is being used to promote positivity then we should recognize it and appreciate it,” he said.

The Catholic University’s Cultural festival is basically about understanding culture, understanding the cultural differences, understanding the similarities, the main aim being that people are able to live together despite cultural differences, hosted once every second semester.

“Many youths lack positive role models, and Fredokiss so far has proved to be “an exception.”

Saidi added : “We hope to award different artists, individuals and the like that have promoted culture positively at home and abroad.”

Upon receiving the certificate, Fredokiss said:”It’s an honour and blessing at the same time. Also gives a sense of responsibility.”

He said “Reaching more is a responsibility that has nothing to do with the award. It’s Gods calling.”

Fredokiss said he will now take an extra step in reaching out to less priviledged youth.

Giving advise to youths who might be bogged down due to negative energy around them, the NBS ambassador said: “Focus should always be on the positive. Avoiding negative people is also key.”

He further pointed out “Unfortunately we are surrounded by negative friends, negative family members and we are partially in a negative country. It’s not easy staying positive but positivity is a way of life. It’s supposed to be a culture we should all embrace.”

Fredokiss emphasizes that the main role youth should play in uplifting culture is by embracing the positive side of it and that we should all adopt the culture of positivity and possibilities.

“This is a global culture of success that can propel us both as individuals and as a country in the right direction. The culture of positivity and possibilities.”

Keeping true to himself Fredokiss urges that all things are possible through God.

During the festival, there were also performances by Che Wikise, Atoht Manje, Nyanesi, Bouncy panther, Bodiz and Steiner.

The Catholic University cultural festival is hosted every second semester to raise awareness and understanding of cultural differences and similarities to foster a healthy coexistence despite cultural differences.

