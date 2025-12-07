Shame at the Skies: Malawi Airlines Overbooks Flight, Dumps 15 Passengers Without Warning!

Malawi Airlines has landed itself in yet another embarrassing scandal after overbooking a Lilongwe-bound flight and leaving at least 15 paying passengers stranded at Bakili Muluzi International Airport this morning—without warning, apology, or a shred of professionalism.

Passengers booked on Flight ET 43, scheduled to depart Blantyre at 9:10am, were stunned to be told at the boarding gate that the aircraft was already full. Some had bought their tickets three weeks in advance, only to be unceremoniously dumped like excess baggage.

“This is a joke. We didn’t book ourselves—the airline did. How can they only discover the flight is full at boarding time?” fumed one stranded passenger. “They had every chance to inform us earlier so we could make alternative arrangements.”

Instead, Malawi Airlines chose silence—and humiliation. The only consolation offered to the stranded passengers was a vague promise that they would be moved to an afternoon flight, effectively derailing their entire day and plans.

This latest blunder once again exposes a worrying pattern of chaos, poor planning, and disregard for passengers by the country’s national carrier. For an airline tasked with projecting Malawi to the world, the continued incompetence is nothing short of shameful.

Passengers paid. They planned. They trusted the airline.

Malawi Airlines failed them—spectacularly.

