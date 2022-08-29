Shameless NOCMA blame fuel shortage on buga buga music and football

Authorities in Malawi have accused an event which was patronized by Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel as one of the leading factors to the fuel scarcity in Lilongwe.

The accusation by the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) came barely a few hours after the Buga hit maker Kizz Daniel performed at a concert in the capital city.

Malawian lady Buga twerks on star – the reason for fuel shortage

In a statement NOCMA said the concert and a football match between Malawi and Mozambique led to high demand for fuel in the country.

According to spot-checks by our reporters in Blantyre, Mzuzu and Lilongwe cities, several pump stations have run out of the commodity.

A fuel attendant at one of the stations in Mzuzu said the pumps have been running dry for the past 24 hours.

One of the Minibus drivers in the city Chimwemwe Manda said the development has affected their businesses as they are not operating since their car tanks are empty.

