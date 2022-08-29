Dry filling stations to be replenished today – MERA

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has assured that all the service stations that run out of petroleum products will be replenished between Monday and Tuesday morning.

The fuel scarcity that has hit Malawi has caused panic and anxiety among motorists, with some of them opting to spend nights at pump stations.

Large queues have formed in service stations with the precious liquid as motorists scramble for the product.

MERA public relations officer Fitina Khonje, in a brief interview on Monday morning, said the Authority is aware of the panic and anxiety the scarcity of the precious liquid has caused among motorists.

“We are aware that a number of service stations have run out of fuel. And this has caused panic and congestion in service stations where supply is still available,” said Khonje.

She disclosed that relevant authorities are working hard to normalize the supply on the market.

Khonje said they are expecting that the dry filling stations will be replenished today and that supply should be normal by tomorrow.

“MERA will soon update the nation on what has caused the scarcity of fuel on the market,” she said.

Meanwhile, National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) has dismissed speculations that its strategic fuel reserves have run dry.

In a statement issued on Monday, NOCMA says it has adequate fuel stocks – both diesel and petrol.

“The company would therefore like to request the general public not to panic as there is no need to do so,” reads the statement in part.

