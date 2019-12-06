Shammah Vocals to launch ‘Asamala Yehovah’ album: M’didi star, Zambia’s Olivia Kalenga to perform

The fast uprising gospel music artist Shammah vocals will on Saturday, December 7 2019 launch his Asamala yehovah album at Bingu international conventional Centre(BICC) in Lilongwe where a Zambian artist Olivia and M’didi hit maker Faith Mussa are scheduled to perform.

Recorded by various producers,the 10 track album contains songs like Asamala Yehovah, Amayankha, Loli, Muyende nane, My Zoe and Greatful for you among others.

Some of the producers Shammah has worked with are Gresham Mokoena of Ituma production, OBk of OBK records,Manifest, Shadrech kalukusha and Jay Emm of 97 records.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Shammah Vocals said he worked with a lot of producers so that he could bring different aspects of creativity to the album and helping with various ideas.

He says a lot has changed since his first album called No reverse.

“I will just say God has been so good to me and I have seen his goodness through out my music journey, I am growing each passing day ,” he said.

During his launch, Shammah said he is geared to give a splendid performance and people should expect fireworks.

“I have done enough rehearsals and i can confirm that all is well and i believe no one will regret,” he added.

One of the supporting from Zambia, Olivia Kalenga has appealed to Malawians to support Shammah saying he is a promising gospel artist who needs full support from his fans.

Kalenga said she is prepared enough to dish out the best performance ever and optimistic that she will not disappoint.

“I am really prepares for this event and all is well,Malawians should expect the best from me,”she said.

Evance Chibade of Nthanda artworks, organisers of the event said all the preparations for the event are done and people should expect to face the other side of quality and matured music.

Gates opening at 6 o’clock in the evening, the show will attract an entry fee of K6000 and K15,000 for standard and VIP respectively.

