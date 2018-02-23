Malawi Police in Mulanje has arrested a Sheik Daniel Mkwamba a regional secretary for Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) for drumming up support for the opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said.
“Sheik Daniel Mkwamba was arrested last evening in Mulanje. He is currently being held at a police station in Mulanje,” the MCP regional chairman for south Peter Simbi told Nyasa Times.
MCP says the arrest is politically motivated.
Apparently, the opposition is accusing veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for orchestrating the arrest.
The sheik is being accused of making MCP gain ground in the Lhomwe belt.
But Police refused to immediately comment, saying the matter is under investigations.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Sheik campaigning for MCP in Lhomwe belt arrested: ‘Politically motivated’"
More fire MCP ndi boma, Chakwera ndi Mia akugwedeza , musowa mtendere simunati kwatsala pang’ono kucha!
The more you hate them, the more you make them famous.
Tinakuwuzani kale kuti onse amene anali opha anthu ankhanza anapita ku DPP. Dausi, Ntaba, Brown amene. Nanga zimenezi nde ziti. Nde chonchi ku Ntchisi mukapangitsa msonkhano anthu azikwanje inu? Mwanyabe basi. 2019 nthawi yanu yatha. MCP will still penetrate what you call the Lhomwe belt
Is that really the reason? Very unacceptable!
Alomwe anthu ankhanza, selfish, akuyesa kuti dzikoli ndi lao, afuna apitilize kuba misonkho yathu, sizitheka! Mulungu akuona, munali nayo nthawi koma zakukanikani nokha.
ALOMWE ALI MMADZI 2019 MUNYA SITIKUSIYANI TIKUTULUTSANI M’BOMA. MCP MOTO KUTI BUUUUUUUUU!
whatever the case Malawians can’t vote mcp back into power….mark my words
zomwezi mpaka kumangana on what grounds? which case?mcp itchuka zedi ku lomwe belt basi nanuso alonda apolisi kujijilika come 2019 mcp ikangowina muli mmadzi apolisi a macra mbc
Which Lhomwe belt are you talking about? Hamumdziwa mulhomwe eti? Wait 2019 mudzalirenso kuti mwaberedwa. You will see in 2019. Ask JB why she lost while Mia was there.
A polisi mukufuna kuchukusa munthu za zii.
Where is this undemocratic behavior coming from?