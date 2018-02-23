Sheik campaigning for MCP in Lhomwe belt arrested: ‘Politically motivated’

Malawi Police in Mulanje has arrested a Sheik Daniel Mkwamba a regional secretary for Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) for drumming up support for the opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said.

“Sheik Daniel Mkwamba was arrested last evening in Mulanje. He is currently being held at a police station in Mulanje,” the MCP regional chairman for south Peter Simbi told Nyasa Times.

MCP says the arrest is politically motivated.

Apparently, the opposition is accusing veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for orchestrating the arrest.

The sheik is being accused of making MCP gain ground in the Lhomwe belt.

But Police refused to immediately comment, saying the matter is under investigations.

