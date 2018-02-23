Sheik campaigning for MCP in Lhomwe belt arrested: ‘Politically motivated’

February 23, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Malawi Police in Mulanje has arrested a Sheik Daniel Mkwamba a regional secretary for Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) for drumming up support for the opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said.

Another MCP member Abdul Karim arrested

“Sheik Daniel Mkwamba was arrested last evening in Mulanje. He is currently being held at a police station in Mulanje,” the MCP regional chairman for south Peter Simbi told Nyasa Times.

MCP says the arrest is politically motivated.

Apparently, the opposition is accusing veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for orchestrating the arrest.

The sheik is being accused of making MCP gain ground in the Lhomwe belt.

But Police refused to immediately comment, saying the matter is under investigations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

12 Comments on "Sheik campaigning for MCP in Lhomwe belt arrested: ‘Politically motivated’"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
santana
Guest
santana
From the look of his face this guy is a coloured. He wants to woo muslims to join MCP through Sidik Mia How can the party cheat itself that it can penetrate the Lhomwe land just because of one muslim who is a relative to Mia? Even if there are some who can follow Mia to MCP because of the incentives from him does the party think it can get a good number up to having an MP there? Mukudzipusitsa bwanji abale? MCP should ask itself why it failed to win the 2014 elections when the south shared votes among… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 8 minutes ago
kaka ni dada
Guest
kaka ni dada

More fire MCP ndi boma, Chakwera ndi Mia akugwedeza , musowa mtendere simunati kwatsala pang’ono kucha!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 28 minutes ago
B.I.G
Guest
B.I.G

The more you hate them, the more you make them famous.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 18 minutes ago
che nnungu
Guest
che nnungu

Tinakuwuzani kale kuti onse amene anali opha anthu ankhanza anapita ku DPP. Dausi, Ntaba, Brown amene. Nanga zimenezi nde ziti. Nde chonchi ku Ntchisi mukapangitsa msonkhano anthu azikwanje inu? Mwanyabe basi. 2019 nthawi yanu yatha. MCP will still penetrate what you call the Lhomwe belt

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 40 minutes ago
Mika
Guest
Mika

Is that really the reason? Very unacceptable!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 49 minutes ago
Comrade
Guest
Comrade

Alomwe anthu ankhanza, selfish, akuyesa kuti dzikoli ndi lao, afuna apitilize kuba misonkho yathu, sizitheka! Mulungu akuona, munali nayo nthawi koma zakukanikani nokha.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 58 minutes ago
Nostradamas
Guest
Nostradamas

ALOMWE ALI MMADZI 2019 MUNYA SITIKUSIYANI TIKUTULUTSANI M’BOMA. MCP MOTO KUTI BUUUUUUUUU!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 22 minutes ago
revolution
Guest
revolution

whatever the case Malawians can’t vote mcp back into power….mark my words

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes 4 seconds ago
dinky
Guest
dinky

zomwezi mpaka kumangana on what grounds? which case?mcp itchuka zedi ku lomwe belt basi nanuso alonda apolisi kujijilika come 2019 mcp ikangowina muli mmadzi apolisi a macra mbc

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 23 minutes ago
Crocodile Party
Guest
Crocodile Party

Which Lhomwe belt are you talking about? Hamumdziwa mulhomwe eti? Wait 2019 mudzalirenso kuti mwaberedwa. You will see in 2019. Ask JB why she lost while Mia was there.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 13 minutes ago
Gawa
Guest
Gawa

A polisi mukufuna kuchukusa munthu za zii.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 36 minutes ago
Emmanuel Josiya
Guest
Emmanuel Josiya

Where is this undemocratic behavior coming from?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 42 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes