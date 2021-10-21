SHEM Foundation trains 20 youths in vocational skills

A charitable youth-focused foundation, SHEM Foundation, has embarked on an ambitious project aimed at training 20 young people in different vocational skills.

The beneficiaries of the initiative have been drawn from Blantyre.

The foundation’s founder, Shem Veston Taombe, told Nyasa Times that they want youths to use the skills gained to challenge social ills such as early marriages, poverty, HIV and Aids, and environmental degradation.

“We are empowering those youths in various vocational skills so that they fully grow and understand the importance of being economic independent,” he said.

The foundation is providing skills such as carpentry, woodwork, tailoring, painting, decorations, metal and fabrication.

Girls form an integral part of all programs because, as Taombe disclosed, they are regarded as the most vulnerable and marginalized group in the society so they are trained in order for them to defend any forms of abuse.

He therefore called upon development partners, public and private institutions to support his initiative to reach many youths.

