Mechanics students K5.9m in BetYanga Prediction Game

A Lilongwe-based mechanics student, Josiah Kalulu, has become an instant millionaire after winning K5, 953, 726 in BetYanga Football Prediction Game.

Newly established Supapesa Malawi Limited is conducting the BetYanga Football Prediction Game.

Kalulu correctly predicted outcomes of 12 football matches. He was over the moon when Nyasa Times sought his reaction to the news.

“I am very happy to have won the game. I will use the money to start business,” said Kalulu.

Head of Public Relations and Marketing at Supapesa Malawi Limited, Mphatso Chaluluka, said BetYanga Football Prediction Game is a mobile phone betting game and is currently on TNM network only.

Chaluluka said they are “very happy that many people are joining the game and winning”, adding that on Tuesday alone, the company paid about 36 winners of over K100, 000 each.

“We want to urge to public that whenever they are not sure about our service they should call on 3064 toll free to get the correct information. They can also contact us via our Facebook page, BetYanga Football Prediction Game,” he said.

Chaluluka said to play the game, the betters are supposed to dial *1515# on TNM line and start predicting.

“They can also find out more by calling a toll free line: 3064. And we will assist them accordingly,” he narrated.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!