Shocker: Girl kills child to please online boyfriend

A 17-year-old girl (name withheld because she is a minor) based in Lilongwe has been arrested by Lingadzi Police for allegedly murdering a 10-year-old child under the influence of online relationship.

It is alleged that the suspect, who was visiting relatives in Mtandire, Lilongwe, had been sending nude photos to her online boyfriend who later demanded that she should perform some disturbing tasks.

The boyfriend, whose real identity remains unknown, ordered the girl to have sex with a man and send him sperms. The girl complied and arranged four rounds of sex with a certain man.

According to Lingadzi Police Station Publicist, Sergeant Cassim Manda, the online boyfriend further intimidated her, stating that the “spirit” required a more sinister sacrifice in form of killing a child. He threatened that she and her relatives would mysteriously perish if she failed to comply. Fearing for her life, she enticed a 10-year-old neighbour (name also withheld) to accompany her to a rest house in Mtandire where she committed the horrific crime.

“She tied the victim’s hands and mouth, and stabbed her three times as instructed. Then she hid the body under a bed and fled. The receptionist discovered the body and alerted Lingadzi Police who traced and arrested the suspect using the call log of the number used to pay for the room,” explained Sergeant Manda.

Meanwhie, Lingadzi Police is urging all citizens especially those born in 2000s to be cautious of fake profiles and verify identities before meeting or sharing personal information. Police further stresses that sensitive information should not be shared until mutual trust is built.

“This case highlights the dark side of online relationships and the devastating consequences of cyber-bullying and intimidation. The suspect, a resident of Chamba 2 Village in Nkhotakota’s Traditional Authority Malengachanzi, will face full criminal proceedings in the High Court,” added Sergeant Manda.

Recently, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) said it is almost ready with cyber crimes bill to be tabled and passed in the forthcoming sitting of parliament.

Director of Legal Services, Thokozani Chimbe, disclosed this at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu where MACRA was holding an open day after doing the same in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

“Cyber crime is like any other crime. It is not MACRA that enforces the law associated with it. It is still the police and the state advocate chambers. What MACRA is doing is to facilitate that there should be enough laws that will criminalise certain crimes because we are the champions of ICT of digitalisation. We realise the danger that comes with it that cyber crimes is the top threat,” remarked Chimbe.

Chairperson for Media, Information and Communications Committee of Parliament, Susan Dossi, who was also present at the event, told Nyasa Times that her committee will do everything possible to have the bill tabled and passed.

“A lot of people are being swindled and there are a lot of fraudsters out there. As a committee, we have been interacting with different stakeholders and we have been discussing on how we can make sure that we end this issue of cyber crime. The plan is that the bill will come in during this coming session from 26th August. We are eagerly waiting to pass the bill,” she said.

