Should Mutharika successor come from Thyolo? Who can pair with Chimulirenji: Have your say

In four years time, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will have no choice but to choose a new person as its presidential candidate because President Peter Mutharika will have successfully completed his constitutional two terms of office. As is always the case during times like these, there are names that are being thrown in the air as possible candidates to take over from Mutharika to be DPP leaderand the party’s torchbearer in the 2024 General Elections.

Among the names that are coming up are Minister of Local Government, Ben Phiri; former MP for Thyolo Thekerani, Dr Allan Chiyembekeza; and Reserve Bank Governor, Dr Dalitso Kabambe and FDH Bank owner Dr Thom Mpinganjira.

The common thread about these names is that they all come from Thyolo District where President Peter Mutharika also comes from. His late brother, President Bingu wa Mutharika also came from Thyolo. Now the question that comes up is: should Malawi have another President from Thyolo?

In the case of eventuality like Mutharika decides to retire before the appointed time, state Vice President Everton Chimulirenji shall have to take over. Who, among these Thyolo ‘candidates’ would make a good Vice President?

