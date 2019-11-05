Analysts say Mutharika cannot stop DPP succession battle

Political analysts say President Peter Mutharika, in his last-term of office, cannot stop those aspiring to take over the leadership of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from campaigning.

Humphrey Mvula, a political analyst said the aspirants would ignore the advice from the president as the stakes to be party president of the DPP are high.

Mvula told Times Radio that DPP “gravy train” of succession is rolling unstoppable.

Mutharika said on Sunday the party aspirants for the top position should stop campaigning as the exercise, he said, is dividing the party.

Another political analyst Sharrif Kaisi said in politics, there is nothing like stopping campaigning.

“Even the president himself went through this. His brother, the late Bingu wa Mutharika and other party officials vigorously campaigned for him way before the party convention,” he said.

The party is now fractured, split in camps as Kondwani Nankhumwa is the favourite candidate for the party with much support from the Lhomwe belt.

Others include the vice president Everton Chimulirenji who also is eyeing for the top DPP position and seems he has now the backing of Local government minister Ben Phiri who is said to be looking for the vice presidency in exchange.

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika and powerful and rich presidential aide Norman Chisale are for Chimulirenji ticket.

Education minister Bright Msaka and former Justice minister Samuel Tembunu are also campaigning silently for the same high-stakes position.

In presidential elections results being challenged in court, Mutharika, won the r ace in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections with 1 940 709 votes or 38.57 percent.

In 2014, Mutharika, with Saulos Chilima as his running mate, triumphed with 1 904 399 votes, representing 36.4 percent of the votes cast against Chakwera’s 1 455 880 or 27.8 percent. Then incumbent president Joyce Banda, who had ascended to the presidency in line with constitutional order after the death of Bingu wa Mutharika in 2012, finished third with 1 056 236 votes or 20.2 percent of the vote while Atupele Muluzi finished fourth with 717 224 votes or 13.7 percent.

