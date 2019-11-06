Minister Bagus tells UK’s largest tourism fair ‘Malawi is safe, open for investments’

Industry, Trade and Tourism Minister Salim Bagus has challenged global tour operators to invest in Malawi, saying not only the country is safe, but a transforming destination that is attracting multitudes of travellers.

Bagus, who is making his debut at the UK’s largest tourism fair- the World Travel Market has had a busy schedule, granted interviews to international media including the BBC, CNN and Al Jazeera and has been assisting officials to explain to inquisitive Tour operators on what Malawi offers.

“Malawi is safe. One of the safest places on earth. You read every review on Malawian hospitality, it ranks among the top five if not three on the continent. We are at a position where I can tell you, bring your investment, you will get returns,” Bagus told hundreds of operators on Tuesday evening when he hosted a Malawi cocktail in London.

The Malawi pavilion was filled with all spaces occupied while neighbouring tourism giants such as Botswana, South Africa, Uganda and Kenyan pavilions were conspicuously empty.

Group of media outlets besieged the Minister who challenged them to come to Malawi and see “wonders of nature.”

“The administration of President Arthur Peter Mutharika has put tourism as core are to support economic development. You have seen article after article explain what you can experience in Malawi. Every serious operator wishing to package Africa would not miss Malawi, definitely not today,” said the Minister buoyed by clapping operators.

The Minister said government had launched e-visa recently to support the sector and will continue to offer support to all operators interested in developing businesses in Malawi.

Malawian tour operators who have had busy schedules at the pavilion include Sunbird Hotels and Resorts, Fishermans Nest, Malawian Style, Land and Lakes Safaris, Central African Wilderness Safaris and Malawi Travel Marketing Consortium.

The toast of the cocktail was a raffle draw for a return ticket to Malawi donated by Ethiopian Airlines for the operators and specially prepared Malawi Gin and Tonic by Land and Lakes Safaris who run a gin bar in Area 3, Lilongwe every Friday.

The MGT, Premier Brandy, which was also on high demand, Linga Wine, Rabs Peanuts and Canforzi’s macademia nuts were all wiped within a record minutes, with stocks running low despite being shipped in higher quantities for the show.

Traders were still at the Malawi pavilion until the end of the official closing time, with many asking “for more on Malawi” that we can sale this beautiful destination.

UK media reviews have included an article published by Financial Times, Scotland’s Times and the largest circulating free paper Metro who have all hailed the countries wildlife conversation and beauty.

