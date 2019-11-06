UN tells Anglican to allow Muslim girls in hijab attend classes: Calls for religious tolerance in Malawi

United Nations has told the Anglican church to allow Muslim girls at Mmanga schools in Balaka to attend school while in hijab.

The UN resident coordinator Maria Jose Torres says preventing access to services such as education because students choose to wear an expression of their religion goes against the important human rights and international standards on freedom of education.

“Such actions discourage girls from attending school, denying them the right to learn and actively participate in society, at a time when Malawi is focusing on ending child marriage and keeping girls in school,” saysTorres.

The statement from Torres follows religious violence between Christians and Muslims at the school on Monday after the Anglican run school sent back two girls who were in hijab Muslim gear.

Torres says all forms of violence, including endangering lives and the destruction of private and public property are considered criminal and unacceptable.

“The United Nations calls on all Malawians to respect each other’s religious beliefs and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve differences,” she says.

She also called on the government to ensure that all people are able to exercise their beliefs and cultural practices free from persecution and discrimination.

