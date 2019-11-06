Kasungu by-election shows MCP winning

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has retained its foothold in central region as unofficial results in Matenje ward by-election in Kasungu shows its candidate is in the lead.

The unofficial results show that Descent Chipangula is leading by 400 votes against his main rival, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is yet to make official announcement of the November 5 local government by-election in Kasungu north west constituency.

Chipangula is leading with 1489 votes against the DPP’s Nelson Maseko who has amassed 1203 votes, according to the unofficial results.

Chifford Mbewe, independent candidate got 185 votes, Shadreck Mvula, independent got 55 votes and Vincent Phiri of MMD got 119 votes.

UTM boycotted the votes on account that MEC’s credibility to conduct a free, fair and credible election is questionable because of the way it handled the May 21 polls.

