Silver coaches face the sack as pressure mounts for Bankers

Silver Strikers has given its technical panel which is headed by Coach Lovemore Fazili a two match ultimatum to win all their next two assignments or else face the sack.

Club General Secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda confirmed the development.

The decision comes following a recent postmoterm meeting the club held following the teams recent poor form.

Chakaka Nyirenda said this is a wake up call for the coaches to put much effort and start yielding positive results.

He has also denied reports that went viral on social media in the past few days that the club has fired the entire technical panel.

Silver who finished last season unbeaten has so far managed only a single point out of a possible six in the second round of the 2018-19 TNM Super League season.

They lost to Tigers in the opeing week before held to a 0-0 draw against Blue Eagles last Sunday.

The team is currently on position three with 33 points nine behind leaders Nyasa Big Bullets while Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are on second with 34 points.

Silver will play host to Mzuni FC this Saturday in the capital Lilongwe.

