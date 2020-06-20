Silver commences selling of merchandize

Silver Strikers have taken their commercialization drive to another level as they commence selling of various merchandizes for the club to its supporters as a way of revenue collection.

Club Marketing and Communication Executive David Daniel Dauda has confirmed commencement of the exercise.

He said currently they are selling caps and hoodies.

The items can be accessed at their shop located at their premises in Area 47.

“Those that are far can just press orders and we will deliver to them” said Dauda.

In a quest to turn the club commercial, Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) who sponsors the club dissolved the vlub executive committee and hired full time employees to run the affairs of the club.

Thoko Chimbali was appointed Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O) for the club.

