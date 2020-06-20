Op-Ed: Erroneous political mathematics will cost opposition again

As we fast approach the fresh presidential election, the opposition and so the ruling party with its agents are busy wooing people to vote for them in the coming elections.

On a lighter note, let me make it clear that politics is much diverse from romance where lies and deception at times becomes the order of the day.

If partisan strategists bank their moves on fabrications, trickery and persuading the electorates, this unquestionably is a recipe for losing an election.

In politics, just one mistake, is good enough to cost you the whole election.

Esteemed readers, let’s get back to our core business for the day by having some climaxes of the former two elections.

In 2014 elections, President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika got 1,904,399 votes to be declared winner beating blatantly the then incumbent President Joyce Banda who came third with 1,056,236 votes and the new kid on the block Lazarus Chakwera amassing 1,455,880 votes.

Fast forward to 2019 elections, opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Peoples Party (PP) entered into an alliance, in their understanding, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was finished and Chakwera was poised to be the next president as they thought, the 1,455,880 votes Chakwera got adding the 1,056,236 votes Joyce Banda got in 2014 elections, this alliance in total had 2,512,116 votes .Using these deceptive political calculations, this partnership won elections automatically.

In 2020 elections, the opposition parties; MCP, UTM, PP and other 7 wallet political parties have entered into a political alliance once more, this time around, they are sure they are done with DPP.

In their perception, DPP is going to be buried, DPP is finished, DPP will be no more after the elections and at all cost, this alliance has won the elections.

It’s comical again that the opposition does not pick up from the past, what gives them self-assurance that they will win the election?

Another joke from their so called Monday strategists analysis which say; “if MCP and PP got 1,781,740 votes , Chilima and his UTM got 1,018,369 , summing up Chilima and Chakwera votes in the annulled presidential election, this pair of Tonse alliance has 2, 800,109 votes to their credit. They have won already.”

On the other hand, President Mutharika was declared a winner with 1,940,709 votes while his running mate Atupele Muluzi got 235,164 coming to a total of 2,175,873 votes.

This is where the opposition has missed it big time and their loss in the next election will be based on a wrong political arithmetic, they have banked their hopes on.

The coming elections are far beyond adding votes of what the alliance partners attained in the past election. Never say you were not warned on the day election results will be announced by trying to fool us that the elections were rigged again.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!