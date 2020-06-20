Malawi boxers demand new boxing ring

Boxers in the country have threatened not to return to the ring once sporting activities which were suspended due to novel Covid-19 pandemic resumes on the country.

They have further warned that they will hold peaceful march protests as a way of forcing the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Bord (MPBCB) to purchase a new boxing ring.

One of the representative of the boxers Chikondi Makawa said on Friday: “We have submitted our grievances to the right authorities”.

Top of the demands is a standard boxing ring as well as handsome money for the boxers when they fight.

“The ring that we have been using is about 10 years old and both professional and amateur boxers were using the same. So once play commences, we want a new ring, a conduncive one where we can fight withought execuses” Said Makawa.

“Failing which, we have agreed to hold vigils at right place where our damands will be met” he concluded.

