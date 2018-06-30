Silver consolidate lead with four points gap: Malawi TNM Super League

League leaders Silver Strikers on Saturday consolidated their lead and created a four point gap when they beat 10 men Mafco 2-1 in the TNM Super League played at Silver Stadium in Area 47, Lilongwe.

Victor Limbani’s strike in the 89th minute confined the Salima based soldiers to another defeat after they had suffered another one against TN Stars with the same margin.

Silver are now 26 points from 11 games four points against Nyasa Big Bullets who are second with 22 points but have a game in hand.

Things looks like not working for Mafco as they quest to move out of relegation zone is still bearing fruit and they sacked their coach, Mike Kumanga and was replaced by Tione Mhone but nothing tangible is coming out.

Although the six suspended players who returned to the first team gave the impression of revival seems it hard to even to move an inch.

Former Dwangwa United midfielder, Jack Chiona put Silver into the lead in the 17th minute when he 27 metres long effort eluded Mafco keeper, Partick Ngolomole for the opener.

Mafco were reduced to 10 men in the 20th minute when Zikholi Ngulube had dangerous fouled Dancun Nyoni and referee, Patrick Ngoleka showed his straight red card.

Silver’s Khuda Muyaba twice had an scoring opportunity in the 24th and 27th minute but his efforts went wide and was later substituted in 32nd minute when he was knocked down was replaced by provider, Limbani.

The goal scorer Chiona was pulled after he was injured and Thuso Paipi was brought and Mafco continued with their hard tackling game.

With four minutes to break, Mafco’s Martin Masoatheka level the scores with a seemingly harmless shot that was miscleard Chisomo Mpachika and the ball past the hands of Silver’s goalie, Brighton Munthali before hitting the empty net.

At the dot of half time the two teams call it equal but Silver fans were in a shock of disbelief on how Mafco equalised.

Silver’s Nyoni had a close chance in the 47th minute but his long drive went straight into the palms of keeper, Ngolomole.

Silver brought in Green Harawa for Levison Maganizo while Mafco introduced Lankanie Mwale for Gift Soko in the 58th minute.

Mafco’s Masoatheka’s free kick into the box was cleared on the goal mouth by Yunus Sherrif into safety in the 75th minute.

With a minute to go, Silver’s Limbani connected home Mphatso Phillimon’s cross which beat keeper Njolomole from close range to make it 2-1.

Mafco technical team disappeared after the final whistle and never granted an interviews to the press on the pitch.

Silver’s team manager, Francis Songo said his charges could have buried the game in the first half wasted a lot of scoring chances.

“We failed to play our usual game because Mafco was playing a physical game. We managed to play our game in the second half hence we got the late goal,” he explained.

Mafco have another tough assignment against fellow soldiers, Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday.

