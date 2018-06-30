Wanderers win again to add to Nchalo woes …: Malawi TNM Super League

TNM Super League defending champions Be Forward Wanderers are finding their feet in a new system under new coach Bob Mpinganjira following the slump that led to change of coaching guard by moving Yasin Osman to become technical director and it seems the bad spell is over as the Nomads registered a third consecutive win on Saturday at Mangohci Stadium against Nchalo United.

The champions won the match 2-0.

Analysing their performance, Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira said the team is getting back to basics, saying there is no issue with the quality of the players at coach’s disposal.

“We are not at our best yet, but certainly we have returned to winning ways,” Madeira said,

Isaac Kaliati opened the scoring in the first half before Peter Wadabwa’s strike in second half to seal a victory for the defending champions who are now fifth on the standings.

Nomads have another fixture to fulfil on Sunday against Dwangwa at Balaka Stadium.

Elsewhere, Azam Tigers’ unbeaten streak at home continues following their 2-0 win over Mzuzu University (Mzuni) at Mulanje Park Stadium.

Goals from former Blue Eagles forward Victor Nyirenda and Tigers’ hot striker Luke Chima were enough to send them fourth on the log with 17 points, level with Wanderers only that the Kau Kau boys have a better goal difference.

