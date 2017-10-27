Silver denies coach Fazili suspended

Silver Strikers have dismissed rumours that they have suspended coach Lovemore Fazili after the team’s disastrous performance last week in the TNM Super League.

Last week Silver only managed to collect just a point after a shocking draw to bottom of the table Blantyre United at MDC Stadium in Blantyre followed by their first loss of the season to Red Lions at Balaka Stadium on Sunday.

This triggered allegations that Silver have suspended coach Fazili replacing him with Dave Moya.

But General Secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda described reports trending on social media as nothing but fake news.

Nyirenda said the team would be focusing on the next game against league champions Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday at Silver Stadium as bid to spring back to life.

“It’s not true that we have suspended coach Lovemore Fazili. What I can say is that we are now focusing on our next game (against Kamuzu Barracks) because this is a must win for us,” Nyirenda said.

He also disclosed that all players would be available for selection as nobody has any injury scare.

During last week game against Red Lions a number of players sought medical attention after suffering some injuries by a too physical opposition.

Here is a line of the fixture.

Saturday; Azam vs Red Lions at MDC Ground, Mafco vs Masters Security Services at Chitowe, Chitipa United vs Blue Eagles at Karonga Stadium while Blantyre derby pitting Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Sunday;

Wizards vs Blantyre United at Mulanje Park, Dwangwa vs Civil Sporting Club at Chitowe, Mzuni vs Blue Eagles at Mzuzu Stadium and Kamuzu Barracks vs Silver at Silver Stadium.

