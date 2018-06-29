Silver, goalkeeper Munthali on contract stand-off

Disagreements has erupted between Silver Strikers and Brighton Munthali on the duration of the youthful goalkeeper’s contract.

The bankers insists that Munthali has a running contract until 2019, while the player claimed that his contract will expire at the end of the month.

Munthali, who joined Silver from Wizards in 2016, said in as far as he is concerned his contract will expire at the end of the month.

“I have heard rumours about my contract. Some people are speculating that I am refusing to sign a new deal. The truth is that my contract will expire at the end of the month. I do not want to say more but signing a new deal would depend on what they will offer me,” Munthali said.

Munthali also said he is free to discuss with another team in line with Fifa transfer rules and regulations,which allow players to talk to other teams when into their last six months of a contract.

However, Silver General Secretary, Thabo Chakaka- Nyirenda, insisted the player is contracted to them until 2019.

“People are speculating a lot that he is refusing to sign a contract extension. It is a blue lie,” Nyirenda said.

This is not the first time for Silver Strikers to lie on their players contracts.

Recently, there was a tag of war between the club and former midfielder Blessings Tembo.

Before Tembo’s move,the bankers produced a bogus contract which differed to that of Tembo.

The club was of the view that Tembo had a running contract with them while the truth of the matter was that his contract had ellapsed.

