Silver hope to extend lead as they face Mafco

Silver Strikers will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the TNM Super League table to four-points when they take on Mafco FC on Saturday at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

The bankers will be hoping to do the double over the Salima based soldiers, having claimed victory over the Salima side when the two sides met in their previous meeting.

The bankers will head into this fixture high in confidence after dislodging Nyasa Big Bullets on the summit table last week.

Silver Strikers currently occupy first place in the league standings with 23 points followed by Bullets with 22 points.

Team manager for Silver, Francis Songo, said: “I can see that people are happy, but we need to calm down and focus on the game because anything can happen in a game of football.”

Meanwhile, Mafco come into this encounter off the back of a 2-1 defeat to TN Stars.

The Salima based soldiers are currently placed 16th in the TNM standings with 7 points.

Mafco FC Coach Tione Mhone said: “The encounter promises to be an entertaining one with both side looking to claim all three points.We know it will be a difficult game playing away but we are set to do better as you know our results have been very bad.”

