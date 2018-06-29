‘No ticket no entry’ on Airtel Top 8 finals: FA Malawi introduces new machanism to deal with fake tickets

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has challenged that there will be no entry without a ticket at this year’s Airtel Top 8 final clash between Blue Eagles and Nyasa Big Bullets at the magnificent Bingu National Stadium (BNS) on Sunday (July 1 2018) as they have also introduced special mechanisms whose aim is to deal with the increase cases of fake tickets which is contributing to poor collection of gate

revenues in the country.

This comes barely two weeks after money amounting to K5 million went on missing at the second semi final match between Blantyre-based rivals Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers which grossed K39.3 million instead of K44 million which was supposed to be realised according to the number of tickets sold during the match.

Speaking with Nyasa Times, FAM Commercial and Marketing Director Limbani Matola said since the incident they have been having sleepless nights banging heads with other football stakeholders in order to find some new solutions that would help to curb the malpractice in the football matches starting from the Airtel finals.

He said as way of avoiding a repeat of what happened during NBB and Wanderers match they have introduced new mechanisms whereby they will use a web-based E-ticketing solution which will be provided by NITEL.

As that is not enough FAM has also agreed with the stakeholders to add new security features on the tickets which include water mark,hologram and bar code with a unique design.

“We are still concerned with the previous incident, as Malawi’s football mother body we’ll not tolarate this kind of behaviour. We have been taken in trouble to put in place these mechanisms in order to address issues of fake tickets, flawed and also control illegal entry in to the stadium which results in gate revenue under collections,” said Matola.

However, Matola has urged all football lovers in the country to come in their large numbers and witness the finals which he promise to be exciting, peaceful and full of fun.

Currently investigations are still under-way to find out how the K5 million went on missing during the Bullets and Wanderers match.

