Wanderers face major test  in title defence with Nchalo, Dwangwa matches

Be Forward Wanderers will bein crucial games in their title defence bid when they face Nchalo United on Saturday before hosting Dwangwa United 24 hours later in the TNM Super League.

The Nomads will face Nchalo on Saturday at Mangochi Stadium before another fixture on Sunday against Dwangwa United at Balaka Stadium.

Wanderers team manager,Steven Madeira hopes for continued winning streak.

Madeira said the two games will arguably be the most important matches, and all Nomads lovers have been called to rally behind the team and ensure they have an emphatic victory away before travelling to their Balaka home ground.

“This may be a tall order but we have a surprise up our sleeves and our fans can expect a good showing from the boys,” he said on Friday.

Madeira said the morale in their camp is very high and warned Nchalo and Dwangwa to expect a huge mountain to climb against the Nomads.

“These are do or die games for us,because we want to be on a better position come Sunday evening,” he said.

However, Nchalo United coach, MacDonald Yobe, a former Wanderers player, said his troops are ready to stop the Nomads.

Yobe said they expect a tough encounter but assured their fans of victory.

Dwangwa United coach Llyod Nkhwazi had a few words on Sundays match, “Wanderers is a better side than us but all l can say is that let us wait for 90 minutes come Sunday.”

