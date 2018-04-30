Silver pip Dwangwa 3-0: Malawi TNM Super League

Silver Strikers Sunday walloped lakeshore based side, Dwangwa United with an emphatic 3-0 win at Area 47’s Silver Stadium in Lilongwe during the TNM Super League encounter.

The new kids on the blog for the Central Bankers, Mphatso Phillimon got a brace while Jack Chiona scored once to humiliate his former team.

The Bankers have won two of their three opening consecutive games at home and have six points while Chitowe masters have won once but have suffered two defeats of the season.

Silver’s technical panel never gambled in their third hurdle as they kept faith to the first eleven that beat Kamuzu Barracks by the same margin last weekend.

A minute of silence was observed in the honour of late former Red Lions midfielder and Mafco coach, Thomas Maloya who passed on last Friday at Parachute Battalion in Salima.

The first 20 minutes, the sugar boys enjoyed good possession of the ball while Hassan Upindi, Steve Saka and Blessings Singini kept on pressuring to get an opener.

Silver went on to broke the deadlock on the 24th minute when Chiona planted home after he was put through by Phillimon and he cleverly squeezed pass legs of Dawangwa defender, Enock Likoswe and eluded goalie, Charles Thom.

With a minute to break, Phillimoni nearly made it two after out passing Dwangwa central.back, Mathews Zaulembo but unbelievably his shot went begging at the mercy of goalie, Thom.

Silver faithfuls breathed a sight of relief as the two teams went into the dressing room with their team in narrow lead.

The Bankers made a change at the start of the second half they brought in fresh legs of prodigal son, Lazarous Nyemera and Green Harawa for Zikani Kasambala and Damiano Kunje respectively that move which paid dividend.

A minute into play Phillimoni was on target after Chiona’s free kick was poorly cleared by Dwangwa defender, Gilbert Mkhokwe and Phillimoni punched on the loose ball.

Phillimoni scored his second of the day and third for the team on 50th minute mark when he was put through by substitute, Nyemera when he volleyed past helpless Dwangwa custodian, Thom.

Silver goalminder, Bright Munthali was called to duty in the 74th minute when he had to cut an aerial cross floated by defender, Zaulembo.

Substitute, Harawa wasted a golden opportunity in the 84th minute with a solo run in the edge of the box but his effort went wide.

Dwangwa’s striker, Muhammad Biason was denied a consolation goal with three minute to time when he brilliantly tapped the ball over advancing keeper, Munthali but defender, Yunus Sherrif cleared the ball on the line to the delight of his fans.

Silver Striker Manager, Francis Songo said his charger are now on right track for the season.

“We are happy that we have managed to collect maximum points to us that what we wanted to. Although we had a sloppy start but we managed to recover very quickly and bang in goals,” he stated.

Dwangwa United Team Manager, Dave Mwandira admitted that, “We gave away cheap goals. The first goal came in when we were in control of the game.”

He said the league is still early to make predictions and their only consolation is that they have a win to their credit.

