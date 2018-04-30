Nic Thindwa murdered by lover, Dan Lu witnesses the tragedy : Rap collab ‘Apa Ddafika’

The UK based Malawian rapper Nic Thindwa arrived home in search of love. He confided the feeling to his friend Dan LU who gave a well thoughtful suggestion that such a needy cannot be done without the gifted hands of the hit maker Tricky Beatz.

The artist finally got murdered in the love song ‘Apa Ddafika’ featuring the hook star Dan LU.

According to the artist, the song simply talks love in a greater way that is never felt by many people in search for it. It is a magnet feeling that shocks one once they met such a person.

“The song talks about the journey a man takes to find love but couldn’t find the serious person and ended up being played. This also happened at the time that a similarly heartbroken girl was in search of love. The two met, the rest is a hit song,” explained Nic with a faint laughter.

According to the artist, the song will soon be made available on Malawi-Music, with the video coming a month later. He hinted on shooting the video in Sandton, South Africa.

“It’s a great song that people should look forward to and it will be made available on Malawi Music. Plans are underway to shoot the video in Sandton, South Africa. We are just checking on both our schedules, but sooner or later, we will hit local and international waves with Apa Ndafika,” explained Nic.

The artist met in Ireland during a performance and agreed to work together on a project that has been long coming.

On the other hand, Nic Thindwa is a famous performer among the Malawian community in both UK and Ireland. He has performed at mosyt shows in UK, sharing stage with more local performers. His hits have among others been produced by Janta and Trick Beatz.

The recent collabo with Dan is his first blended work with a mainstream artist from Malawi since his reception in the UK Malawian organised shows

