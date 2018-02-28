Silver to play Civil during Answer Sports Complex launch: Lilongwe derby in Dowa

All roads will lead to Dowa District next week Monday (5th March 2018), as two Super League giants Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Club will face each during the launch of Answer Private Academy Sports Complex.

According to the Director of Answer Private Academy, David Daimon, there are a number of activities that has been lined up during the day, but emphasized the main one being a Lilongwe derby involving the bankers and the civil servants.

Daimon said this game will give people from Dowa and surrounding districts like Ntchisi to watch Super League teams for the first time in their district.

For instance, he said people will have a chance to watch players like Thuso Paipi, Brighton Munthali, Victor Limbani, Raphael Phiri and many more.

“They just hear some of the names on the radio,but this is their chance to interact and watch them playing,” he said.

Interms of gate charges, he said people have already started are buying tickets advance at K500. Some of the places where these tickets are sold are at the following traiding centres, Mponela, Chimwaza and Nambuma.

Commenting on the magnificient sports complex, Daimon said it is unfortunate that in Malawi we lag behind when it comes to football infrastructure.

“Most institutions do not have quality sporting facilities like pitches. This makes it difficult for our youths to show their in born talents. As a result it becomes difficult for them to build a very good foundation/background for their skills”

“So as an academy it’s our wish that we should be having such magnificent facilities which in turn will result in producing very good players with good skill that can compete at international recognition,” he said.

He also revealed that they have lined up several projects like construction of netball, basketball and volleyball courts .

Answer Private Academy Sports Complex is located 12 kilometers from Lilongwe-Mzuzu tarmac road. The place is located between Chimwaza Trading Centre and Nambuma Trading.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :