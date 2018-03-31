Simama Premier League to kick off April 21

The new season for the northern region Simama Premier League will start on 21st April this year; the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has announced.

General Secretary for the Northern Region Football Association, Masiya Nyasulu, disclosed this on Friday after a meeting with representatives of all teams that will compete for the region’s championship this season.

It was also disclosed that Superior and Flora Cooking Oil will partner Bishop Abraham Simama in sponsoring the league with 2 Million Kwacha every season bringing the total sponsorship package to 7 Million Kwacha since Bishop Simama’s share is 5 Million Kwacha.

The number of teams to take part in the league has gone up from 16, last season to 18 this season and unveiling of the package for the new sponsorship will take place on 5th April at a venue to be announced later by NRFA.

With sponsorship now hiked from 4 Million Kwacha (last season) to 7 Million Kwacha this season, the champions will get 2 Million Kwacha while One Million Kwacha will be for the runners-up.

The third placed team will get half a million Kwacha while the team on position four will be given K300, 000.00.

The top goal scorer of the season and the most disciplined team will both get K100, 000.00.

Registration fee has also been raised from K100, 000.00 to K150, 000.00.

Speaking to sports journalists after the meeting, Nyasulu said the meeting was important as it evaluated the last season and charted the way forward for the forthcoming season.

“It was necessary to hike the registration fee for the clubs to allow competent referees to travel to match venues as well as NRFA officials,” added Nyasulu.

