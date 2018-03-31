The Heart of Worship Link to host free Easter Monday concert in Lilongwe

Families looking to get out of the house and have some fun during the Easter holiday are privileged as the heart of worship link (HOWL) has organized a free Easter celebration concert scheduled to take place on Monday, April 2 2018 at St. Thomas Anglican event Garden, area 18 in Lilongwe.

According to HOWL Director Mike Alibewawo, the event has been organized to bring families together to celebrate the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and also to reflect on spiritual lives.

Alibewawo said people should expect a great event saying it will be characterized with prayers and teachings for the glory of God.

“People should come in large numbers to celebrate with us, there will be a lot of activities happening during the day, people will worship the Lord and they will not regret being part of the event.

“Our main aim is to plant the heart of worship unto lives because we strongly believe God honors the heart of worship, worship must be our culture! In worship God shows himself through Holy Spirit. Therefore this is the right time to do so” he said

He added that as the group they have several events on their calendar to take place in different places across the country which will also accommodate praise teams and people from various churches.

Some of the Artists billed to perform during the Concert are Ennoh K, Evance Meleka, Ernest Masamba, St. Thomas Anglican Echoes, Mike Alibewawo and Ruth Miss Thindwa among others.

Founded in May, 2017, the heart of Worship Link (HOWL) is doing a lot of activities including praise team teachings, Samaritan works for the glory of God and also organizing free concerts to bring the world closer to God in worship.

