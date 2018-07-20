Simplify manifestos for prisoners – CHREAA

Centre for Human Rights Education and Assistance-CHREAA has urged political parties to make simple and clear manifestos for in-mates country’s prisons enable them make informed decision of ahead the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

CHREAA was accredited by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct voter and civic education during the 2009 general tripartite elections in 28 prisons in Malawi.

Executive Director of CHREAA,Victor Mhango, said prisoners have right to access to electoral information and vote. However, literacy levels high among in mates hence political parties have produce relevant manifestos to inmates.

“Any prisoner has right to vote and have access to information on elections as stipulated in constitution. I believe that political parties should make sure that they their manifestoes are localised and easy. They should be friendly to in mates and in the vernacular languages if possible. This will accommodate in mates participate fully in the elections.” said Mhango.

He said that CHREAA will be mobilising and conducting awareness campaigns to all eligible prisoners to access information on electoral process. Also we are sensitising prisoners on their right to vote. We are encouraging them to reduce the number of null and void votes.

Despite that prisoners have the right to vote, the laws of Malawi do not allow political parties to campaign in prisons. However, civic and voter education is inadequate in the country’s prisons due to among others resources.

In 2014 CHREAA reached out to over 10,000 prisoners across the country with civic and voter education.

During that time, the organisation provided inmates with political parties’ manifestoes with names of all aspiring candidates in their respective areas.

CHREAA is non-governmental organization for the promotion and protection of human rights and making justice accessible to marginalized communities.

