Silver out to maintain top spot, host inform Bullets

Silver Strikers will be chasing the full three points as they welcome Nyasa Big Bullets in the TNM Super League when they meet at Silver Stadium on Saturday.

The bankers will want to remain on top of the log table as they currently lead with 30 points from 13 matches.

Fresh from their last week’s 1-0 victory at the same venue against Blue Eagles, the hosts will hope for continuity.

The bankers are aware that they have a match in hand compared to the second-placed Bullets. This will make them not to afford to drop points at this stage.

Nyasa Big Bullets are second with 28 points from 12 games, and any victory on Saturday will means dislodging Silver Strikers on the summit table.

A look at the previous matches involving the two teams it has been a see-saw. For instance, the bankers ousted the Peoples Team in the Airtel Top 8, while in the League the game ended 0-0 in Nchalo.

However, during a friendly match which organized by Misa Malawi, the Peoples Team crippled the bankers 3-0 at Silver Stadium.

Bullets assistant coach, Elijah Kananji said they will be hoping to retain their momentum as they visit area 47 to grab maximum points.

“It will not be an easy task, but we are set to collect maximum points because our aim is to finish on top in the first round,” he said.

Kananji will be storming area 47 with enough weapons to break into Reserve bank. For instance, they have Bright Munthali, Chiukepo Msowoya, Nelson Kangunje and John Lanjesi at the back.

Silver Strikers team manager, Francis Songo vowed not to give Bullets any breathing space during the game.

“We will suffocate them because our aim is to maintain top slot. We know they will come hard on us but playing in front of our fans will give us more confidence,” said Songo.

