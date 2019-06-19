Sister Beatrice Chipeta dies: Tributes pour in for her humanitarian work

Sister Beatrice Chipeta, Rosarian Sister and founder of the Lusubilo Orphan Care in Karonga, died suddenly on Wednesday morning due to a short illness, Nyasa Times has learnt.

She founded Lusubilo in 1997 which has reached out to tens of thousands.

Lusubilo is a community based organization that is involved in orphan care, supporting people living with HIV and Aids, and reaching out to various vulnerable groups.

It empowers communities with means to finding resources or feeding the orphans and vulnerable groups.

It has fully employed staff with a secretariat at St Mary’s Parish of the Karonga Diocese.

Scores of people, including priests, have taken to Facebook remembering Chipeta who in 2010 won the US$1 million Opus Prize at Fordham Jesuit University in the United States of America.

The prize is annual faith-based humanitarian award that celebrates unsung heroes, designed to provide a single significant infusion of resources to advance humanitarians work—and bring greater visibility to causes that have gone untold.

She shared the award with Fr John Halligan who works in Quito, Ecuador.

“Sister Beatrice was a very humble, kind and generous woman. Good at listening and encouraging. Her death is a big blow to many.

“She founded Lusubilo Orphan Care that has raised thousands of people. She was the Mother Teresa of our time. She was a living Saint,” wrote Kondwani Mwenigamba, a Karonga Diocese local priest.

“I have no aorta of energy to stomach this tragedy! The only enormous consolation is that Jesus Christ defeated death! That’s my great comfort! Prepare a place as we strive for our perfection in order to inherit the kingdom of God,” said Tony Mfune, a Mzuzu Diocese priest.

And Pontifical Mission Society (PMS) director at the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) Vincent Mwakhwawa said he was devastated.

Chipeta became a Rosarian Sister in 1962 at Katete Mission in Champhira and her first appointment was at St Mary’s Parish in Karonga which by then was under Mzuzu Diocese.

