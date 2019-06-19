Gwamba cheers Chikwawa orphans with a K3 million cash donation

Multi-award winning gospel artist Gwamba continues to make charity headlines with the latest being K3 million cash donation to Pachelo Charity Trust which supports orphans in Chikwawa District.

The donation, on Wednesday afternoon, is part of Gwamba’s continuous humanitarian strides not just towards the Pachelo Trust but his personal effort to lift disadvantaged people in Malawi.

In a recent interview with SABC, Gwamba he underlined that the world will be a better a place of those who have a little spared something little for those who have.

During the donation in Chikwawa to the Trust, which takes care of hundreds of orphans, Gwamba said: “I don’t give because I have much. I don’t. But I understand that the little that God gives me is a million to those who don’t. Such a privilege need to be shared by those who don’t.”

He added that Christians should resist the temptation of always preaching God’s love without demonstrating it.

“God didn’t just teach us love. He demonstrated it by sending His own son to die for us. That was the apex of love and the donation I made was only in line in demonstrating God’s love,” he said.

Pachelo Trust reprensentative Mrs Malita thanked the Gwamba for the donation, saying it’s “it’s profound to see such a young man being so concerned with issues of orphanhood.”

“We have several challenges but with this donation, I can tell you we have been uplifted. We thank God for Gwamba,” she said.

Gwamba is set to release his new album “I Hope God Love Trap” in few months.

