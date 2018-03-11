Six killed including baby in two fatal Ntcheu road accidents

Two female pedestrians and a nine months old baby have died on Saturday morning after they were hit by a motor vehicle at Mulangeni Trading Centre in Ntcheu.

Henry Kandoje, age not advised, of Makhonja village, Traditional Authority Nazombe, Phalombe, was driving a Toyota Vitz registration number LA 9443, from Ntcheu direction heading Dedza along M1 road with one passenger on board.

Ntcheu police publicist, Hastings Chigalu said the accident occurred at Mulangeni Trading Centre at around 11:00 hours, when Kandoje was trying to overtake unknown truck.

“In the process, he hit the rear of a minibus registration number KK 4644 Nissan Vanette, he then lost control of the motor vehicle and went off lane where it hit Mrs Gladys Mphepo 35, and her son Christian James nine months old and Chrissy Njula 25, who were walking along the road,”explained Chigalu.

All the three died on spot due to severe head injuries.

Meanwhile, all the dead bodies have been identified by their relations and ferried to their respective homes.

“Police is reminding all motorists to take extra caution when overtaking and make sure that all road regulations are observed at all times to avoid these scenarios”.

Barely after some hours three pedestrians were hit and died on same spot in another fatal road accident.

Motor vehicle reg No BS 7318 Nissan Note ,driven by Flora Masiten,aged 37 years,Vge Pitala,T/A Kapeni, D Blantyre, C/O P/Bag 152, Blantyre and a female passenger namely Hannah Masiteni, aged 11 years .

This occured at Mapira village at about along Ntcheu/Dedza M1 road.

According to police, the driver was heading to Dedza with two passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Mapira village, due to speeding she failed to negotiate a bend and went to the extreme nearside where the vehicle overturned.

The victim (female passenger now deceased)sustained head injuries and was taken to Dedza district hospital where she died while receiving treatment.The motor vehicle got extensively damaged.

