Skeffa, Lucius, Paul Banda promise fireworks in Lilongwe-Blantyre pre- Sand festivals

Skeffa Chimoto popularly known as the Jamming Machine, Lucius Banda known to his adored fans as Soldier and veteran Sir Paul Banda will headline the pre-Sand music festival scheduled to take place at M1 Centre Point this Friday 25 October 2019.

To bring an international flavour to both shows Zambian International musician Yo-Maps who has done a popular song known as Finally will also perform at both events.

To hype up the Sand Festial further the kings of Malawi music will also hold another show at 24/7 in Kameza Blantyre City the next day.

Speaking in different interviews Chimoto said Lilongwe and Blantyre fans should brace for a long night because he will make sure that he dishes the best from all his albums.

Chimoto,who always mesmerizes with his dancing antics and energy on stage, said those who will come to the event will not regret wasting their time.

“We have been rehearsing and we will continue to do so up to the afternoon hours of Thursday. Music is a product that when packaged very well leaves an indelible mark in the ears of those who listen to it. We want this show to be one of the best in the history of M1 Centre Point and 24/7,” said Chimoto.

On their part Lucius and Paul Banda said they want to take their fans in both Blantyre and Lilongwe down the memory lane by reminding them of the sound that made Balaka a hub of reggae music hence having their music dubbed Balaka Reggae.

To those who do not know Lucius and Paul these two gentlemen have helped unearth talents such Paul Subiri, Rod Valamanja, Coss Chiwalo, Billy Kaunda, Mlaka Maliro Christopher Charles Nsaku, the late Paul Chaphuka, Wendy Harawa and Mirrellla Nkhoma.

Other artists expected to perform alongside the three maestros include Yo-Maps, the Six Solid Band, Nepman, Sam Smack, Zembani, Mr Friday, Chiso Golombe and many more.

The show is expected to start at six and will go on up until the early hours of Friday.

