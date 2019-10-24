Chitipa Prison warders using inmates’ cells as offices

Warders at Chitipa Prison use inmates’ cells as offices as the prison is failing to finish up its office block nine years since the construction of the block commenced.

The development has created congestion of inmates at the prison, which is currently accommodating prisoners from Karonga and Chitipa districts.

Speaking Wednesday when Chitipa court users committee handed-over 80 inmates’ uniforms to Chitipa Prison, Officer In-charge for the prison, Mozes Chigayo appealed to government and other stakeholders to help the institution in finishing construction of the office block.

“One the office block is completed, offices will leave the cells, thereby creating more room to the inmates.

Currently the situation is not good as the prison’s capacity is 150 but as of now, we are accommodating over 200 inmates,” said Chigayo.

Chigayo said that construction of the office block which was financed by government commenced in 2010 and stalled in 2012 at finishing level.

In his remarks, District Commissioner for Chitipa District Council, Humphreys Gondwe said his office cannot fully assist the prison because currently the department is not under the council.

According to the chairman for Chitipa Court Users Committee, First Grade Magistrate Billy Ngosi, the committee with support from well-wishers decided to donate the uniforms to the prison following a request by authorities at the institution.

