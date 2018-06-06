Small parties agree not to field presidential candidates

Officials from the country’s small parties have agreed not to field presidential candidades but instead support parties with a following.

The small parties are currently in talks with Peoples Party (PP) for a possible electoral alliance.

President of People’s Progressivd Movement (PPM) Mark Katsonga and Mafunde president George Nnesa confirmed the development.

“We will not do what we did in 2014, each one of us fielding as a presidential candidate,” said Katsonga.

He said this was a waste of time and resources.

Nnesa however said the parties would still field parliamentary and local government election candidates.

He said the parties are reorganising structures to ensure their candidates win the election.

There were atleast eight parties in the 2014 election but only four; the DPP, MCP, PP and UDF made a good showing as they won parliamentary seats.

