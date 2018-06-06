Tobacco makes impressive sales, rakes in K90bn

Tobacco markets might close earlier than scheduled because the leaf is selling fast, so far sold 147000 kg, half of the green gold on the market raking in K90 billion.

Head of public relations at Auction Holdings (AHL)Limited Thom Khanje said the figures are twice same time last year.

He said last year same time, AHL sold 74000 kg and raked in K59 billion in foreign currency.

“This year’s market has been very impressive indeed,” said Khanje.

Tobacco Control Commission general manager Kaisi Msadala concurred with Khanje that the tobacco market has been extraordinarily impressive.

He however was cautious to say the market might close earlier as all the tobacco might have been sold, saying the tobacco market is dynamic.

