Small scale traders request for strict Covid-19 preventive measures easiness

Small scale traders in Lilongwe have asked the government to ease the tough covid-19 preventive measures now that the infection rate is at around 15 per cent down from 30 per cent when the measures were put.

Some of the business owners said due to the restrictions, most of their businesses are failing to stay afloat.

Among the restrictions is a limit in trading hours for markets where they are meant to close at 5pm.

They said that their profits have gone down by 50 % due to such restrictions.

However, the Society of Medical Doctors is advising the public to keep following Covid-19 preventive measures to control new infections.

This follows continued spread of Covid 19 through local transmissions as some people are disregarding the set preventive measures.

Most referral hospitals, for instance, Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital isolation wards in Blantyre continue to accommodate more patients.

It has been established that most people wear face masks just for fear of being arrested instead of protecting themselves and other people.

Meanwhile, a local epidemiologist, Titus Divala is criticizing the government over its extremely casual implementation of coronavirus prevention measures.

The remarks follow observations that people are still failing to adhere to set restrictions. Presidential Taskforce on Covid19 announced the reopening of schools next Monday following a reduction of positive cases recorded per day.

Divala encourages the government to act tough on enforcement of mandatory mask wearing and banning of all non-essential gatherings.

