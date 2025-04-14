Smash Hit! Table Tennis Bounces Back to Mzuzu After 5-Year Break

After a five-year silence, the fast-paced action of table tennis returned to Mzuzu with a bang, as 60 young players gathered to compete in a high-stakes regional junior tournament that could launch their careers onto national and international stages.

Speaking during the prize presentation ceremony, William Chikweta Kaweche, Mzuzu City South-East parliamentary candidate, urged young athletes to treat the sport with the seriousness it deserves.

“Take table tennis seriously, harness your potential and make a mark in national and international tournaments,” Kaweche challenged the rising stars.

The tournament was not just about winning trophies—it served as a selection ground for players eyeing spots in upcoming national and international competitions, including the prestigious Zone VI Junior Table Tennis Championship in Namibia.

Despite the excitement, the event also cast a spotlight on challenges plaguing the sport. Northern Region Table Tennis Association Chairperson, Kondwani Thindwa, lamented the lack of consistent support from government bodies.

“The Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has not been forthcoming in funding table tennis tournaments—until now, when the National Table Tennis Association stepped in to finance this event,” said Thindwa.

Felix Yola, Senior Recreation and Sports Development Officer for the Northern Region, echoed the need for a multi-sectoral approach to sustainably grow the sport.

“Government is working on strategies to sustain sports development across disciplines. But success depends on multi-sectoral partnerships if we are to see our athletes excel,” he said.

One such partnership was evident through Lino Security Service, a key supporter of the tournament. Its Managing Director, Thokozani Chisale, applauded the regional organizers for running the competition with transparency and excellence.

As a result of the tournament, four junior players have already packed their bags for Blantyre, where they will undergo a 13-day intensive training camp. The top performers will then head to Windhoek, Namibia, to represent Malawi at the Zone VI Table Tennis Junior Championship.

The revival of table tennis in the North has not just re-ignited youthful ambition—it has also signaled that with the right backing, Malawi’s hidden talent can shine beyond borders.

