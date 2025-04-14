K7.4 Million Scandal: ACB Arrests Ex-MHC Boss Bob Chimkango Over Abuse of Office

In a dramatic turn of events, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) Director of Administration and Corporate Affairs, Bob Chimkango, over allegations of pocketing K7.4 million in dubious allowances.

Chimkango, a lawyer in private practice and known associate of the former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime, was picked up on charges of abuse of public office, according to a statement released by ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egritta Ndala.

“Investigations conducted by the ACB established that in 2019, Mr. Chimkango abused his position by obtaining fuel and subsistence allowances totaling K7,430,820 from MHC to attend a High Court Constitutional Reference Case in Lilongwe, which had no connection to the Corporation’s interests,” reads the statement.

He is expected to appear in court soon, where he will face charges under Section 25B (1) as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act.

The arrest has sparked public debate, with many questioning why it took the ACB nearly six years to act on the matter. Chimkango has remained a visible figure in political circles, frequently seen aligning with the DPP as part of the party’s “young professionals” wing.

His arrest also comes amid a renewed wave of action by the ACB, Malawi Police Service, and the Judiciary, who have recently faced criticism for the sluggish handling of high-profile corruption cases.

