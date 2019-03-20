Sobo drinks substandard: MBS orders Castel Malawi to withdraw all Orange Squash

Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has ordered Castel Group to withdraw all Sobo Orange Squash from the market by March 29 2019 because it is supplying substandard drinks.

Some people, who have consumed the Sobo drink, said they had some stomach upsets.

In some cases the batch had started to show signs of fermentation – a process that converts sugar to acids, gases, or alcohol.

In a statement seen by Nyasa Times on Wednesday , MBS deputy director general Willy Muyira said failure to oblige to the order would result in withdrawal of the manufacturer’s certification marks, consequently suspending production of the product.

This follows revelations done in the first quarter of 201 that the product under batch numbers B06, B0702,B1102, B1302, B1602, B1802, B2102, B2502, B2602, B2702, B3602, B207, B208 and B226, Castel did not comply with other parameters such as physical, chemical and microbiological with MS 177-Specification.

MBS said laboratory test were done on the product following queries from the public that some of the new product formulation were showing some suspension of sediments.

A privately-owned French beverage company, Castel Group, the new shareholders of the Sobo brand Has been warned by the bureau that failing to comply with order to recall the drinks will also lead to the withdrawal of the permit that was issued on Sobo Orange Squash in line with MBS Act Number 14 of 2012.

Castel Group bought 59.48 percent stake from Carlsberg Malawi while Press Corporation Limited remained a minority shareholder with 39.65 percent.

