Social Commentator Onjezani Kenani Slams Mutharika Govt for Purging Competent Public Servants

Prominent writer and social commentator Onjezani Kenani has sharply criticized the Peter Mutharika administration for what he describes as a senseless purge of some of the best-performing public servants, following news that the government has transferred Prince Phwetekere, the highly respected Executive Director of the Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board, to Domasi College of Education as a lecturer.

In a scathing Facebook post reacting to the development, Kenani expressed disappointment that excellence and integrity continue to be punished under Mutharika’s leadership.

“Oh no, this gentleman served the Board with distinction,” lamented Kenani. “I wish some of the best-performing people were not removed just for the sake of it.”

Kenani described Phwetekere as a dedicated public servant who, together with governance expert Dr. Henry Chingaipe, had gone beyond the call of duty to assist underprivileged students access tertiary education funding.

“In my daily struggle to help students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds, I’ve worked closely with two people — Dr. Henry Chingaipe and Mr. Prince Phwetekere. Both have always been swift to address any concern, even outside working hours,” he wrote. “They have gone to great lengths to make follow-ups and provide timely feedback. I hope we do not throw away the baby with the water. But then, what do I know?”

The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), in a letter seen by this publication, confirmed Phwetekere’s immediate transfer to Domasi but offered no explanation for the decision. The letter merely stated that the secondment “may be cancelled at any time before expiry of the agreed period.”

The move has sparked outrage among governance watchers, who view it as part of a growing pattern of politically motivated transfers and dismissals since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) returned to power following its September 16 general election victory.

Critics argue that the administration is systematically dismantling functional institutions and replacing competent technocrats with loyalists — a practice Kenani condemned as short-sighted and destructive to public service morale.

“This government seems allergic to competence,” commented one civil society activist in reaction to Kenani’s post. “Every time someone proves effective and principled, they’re either sidelined, seconded, or sent packing. It’s tragic.”

Phwetekere’s removal, coming on the heels of other controversial reshuffles, has deepened fears that the DPP government is prioritizing political loyalty over performance, reversing gains in professionalism within the civil service.

As Kenani’s post continues to attract widespread reactions, one message rings clear: Malawi risks losing its best minds — not to other countries, but to political pettiness and administrative vindictiveness.

