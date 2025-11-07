Parliament Confirms New Parliamentary Service Commission Members for 2025–2030 Term: Fred Kalua Included

Parliament has confirmed five legislators—Fred Penjani Kamlepo Kalua, Chifundo Makande, Daniel Chitonya, Ismail Mkumba, and Beatrice Roseby Mwale—as commissioners for the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) for the 2025–2030 cohort.

The confirmation, made during Friday’s sitting of the 52nd Session of Parliament, was met with unanimous approval from both sides of the House, signaling cross-party confidence in the new team that will oversee reforms and administrative operations within the National Assembly.

The PSC is a key governance body mandated to manage the affairs, welfare, and conditions of service for Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff. It also plays a crucial role in ensuring that Parliament functions as an independent and professional institution that upholds transparency and accountability.

Speaking soon after the confirmation, Fred Penjani Kamlepo Kalua—one of the newly appointed commissioners—expressed deep gratitude and pledged to serve impartially and diligently.

“I am humbled by the confidence Parliament has placed in us,” said Kalua. “We are coming in as reformers, committed to strengthening institutional integrity, improving efficiency, and ensuring that Parliament remains the people’s house—not a political battleground.”

Kalua, a well-known reformist and advocate for transparency, emphasized that his team’s focus will be on modernizing parliamentary operations, empowering staff, and enhancing service delivery to the public.

Another appointee, Beatrice Roseby Mwale, described the appointment as an “honour and a responsibility to push for a more inclusive and accountable legislature.”

“We must build a system that allows every parliamentary worker and member to perform their duties effectively and ethically,” she said.

The newly confirmed commissioners join the PSC at a time when Parliament is facing calls for greater institutional efficiency, budget transparency, and improved staff welfare.

Leader of the House Jappie Mhango congratulated the new commissioners and hailed the start of the 52nd Session as “productive and focused,” noting that Parliament had already tackled several critical national issues, including discussions around a possible inquiry into the plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

Mhango said the appointment of the new PSC team comes at a crucial time when Malawi’s legislature must strengthen its oversight role and modernize its internal systems.

“The Parliamentary Service Commission must drive the reform agenda that ensures our Parliament is strong, efficient, and responsive to the needs of Malawians,” Mhango said.

As the new commissioners prepare to begin their five-year term, expectations are high that the team—composed of both experienced and fresh voices—will usher in a new era of professionalism, transparency, and service delivery in Malawi’s Parliament.

“We are ready to serve with integrity and put the interests of the people first,” concluded Kalua. “This is a new chapter for Parliament—and for Malawi.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :