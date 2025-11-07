Farmers Warned Against Early Planting as Rains Still Unreliable

Agricultural officials have warned farmers across the country against planting too early, saying the rains received so far are not yet reliable enough to support germination and sustained crop growth.

The caution comes after reports that some farmers have already started planting following light rains in several districts this week.

In Mulanje, for example, farmer Thokozani Botomani of Nande Village, Traditional Authority Mabuka, said she decided to plant, believing the recent rains were sufficient for her seeds to sprout.

But agricultural experts have urged patience. Osmund Chapotoka, Mulanje District Agriculture Services Officer, and his Blantyre counterpart Edward Katunga both said the rains received so far are “first rains” that often come before the main planting season.

“The risk is that the seeds may not germinate properly and farmers will be forced to replant,” warned Katunga.

Chapotoka added that according to the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (MET), consistent planting rains in Mulanje are expected to begin in the second week of November.

In a separate interview, MET Deputy Director for Forecasting and Observation Charles Vanya said rains have mainly fallen in southern districts such as Thyolo, Mulanje, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Zomba, and Chiradzulu, as well as parts of Lilongwe and Salima in the Central Region.

He noted that while some areas — particularly in Mulanje, Thyolo, and Blantyre — received over 25 millimetres of rain, which is typically enough for planting, farmers should remain cautious because the weather system bringing the rains is “not yet established.”

“What we have seen so far are the first rains, and a break in rainfall is expected between November and December,” Vanya said.

He advised farmers in areas that have received heavy rains to consult agricultural extension workers before proceeding with planting.

Last season, Malawi experienced a false start to the rains in November, followed by a prolonged dry spell in December. Many farmers who planted early were forced to replant their crops when reliable rains only began toward the end of December.

MET’s forecast for today indicates that rains will mostly fall over central and northern parts of the country.

