High Court Dismisses Lin’s Unlawful Detention and Bail Applications

The High Court in Lilongwe has dismissed both the unlawful detention and bail applications filed by wildlife crime convict and corruption suspect Yunhua Lin.

Delivering his ruling, High Court Judge Redson Kapindu said Lin remains a flight risk and that the seriousness of the offences he faces could compromise the integrity of ongoing court proceedings if he were released.

Judge Kapindu therefore ordered that Lin continue to be held at Dedza Prison pending further hearings.

The court has adjourned the case to January 12–13, 2026, at 10 a.m., for the commencement of fresh corruption hearings against Lin.

Reacting to the ruling, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) lead prosecutor Peter Sambani welcomed the court’s decision, saying it was the right call given the risks involved.

“The ACB is very happy with the ruling. The court has agreed with our position that the suspect is a flight risk who might abscond if granted bail. We are ready to commence the corruption case against Lin in January 2026,” said Sambani.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Festino Maele, who has been representing Lin in court, was seen around the court premises but did not attend the session when Judge Kapindu delivered the ruling.

Maele has been defending Lin in the corruption case in which the Chinese national is accused of attempting to bribe a High Court judge and prison officials to secure his release.

The corruption case stems from events that unfolded soon after Lin’s controversial presidential pardon in July this year, which was swiftly followed by his re-arrest by the ACB.

