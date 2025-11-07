Court Grants Bail to 11 Suspects Accused of Violent Theft and Property Damage in Lilongwe

The Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has granted bail to 11 people accused of committing violent theft and malicious damage to property at Mbowe in Lilongwe in February last year.

In his ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda said the State failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify its request for the suspects to be denied bail, including the claim that they were likely to abscond.

Nyirenda ordered that each of the accused should pay a bail bond of K100,000 and provide two reliable sureties, each valued at K2 million, in case the suspects fail to appear before court.

He further directed that the accused must report to Lilongwe Police Headquarters every Thursday, once every two weeks, and obtain police clearance whenever they intend to leave their area of residence.

For now, the court has adjourned proceedings for ten minutes to allow the accused persons to secure their sureties.

