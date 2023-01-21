Social media activism saves needy student

Social media activism came to the rescue of a needy student Sarah Bakali of Stella Maris Secondary School in Malawi after raising fees to keep her in school.

The 15-year old Form One student was on the verge of dropping out after failing to pay last term’s fees as well as for this term, forcing the Catholic Church-run institution to send her home after two weeks grace period of the second term.

After the heartrending story was carried by Malawi Broadcasting Corporation Online and went viral on social media, concerned individuals in no time teamed up to form a WhatsApp group to mobilise money.

The well-wishers, led by Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences lecturer Dr Tabitha Kayira raised K1.7 million which was used to settle outstanding fees as well fees for four terms.

Dr Kayira, who has been assisting needy students with a group of well-wishers, said Sarah’s case was special.

“We have other groups that help needy students, but when the news broke out about Sarah’s plight, we decided to form this group because her case needed urgent attention.

“We thank God that the appeal got an overwhelming response and we are happy that Sarah returned to school a happy girl,” she said.

Dr Kayira appealed to people to render their help to make Malawi a better place for all.

“We don’t need much to help. Our appeal was based on K1000 each and yet it has made a difference. Most people offered generously towards Sarah’s fees,” she said.

The Mubas senior lecturer said after the coordinators interviews her they discovered that she lacked basic necessities such as school shoes, uniform, blanket, school bag which were also bought for her. She was also offered toiletries, sanitary wear as well pocket money.

Apart from the K1.7 million, other well-wishers also pledged to support her cause.

The girl from Phalombe was at a loss for words to explain her gratitude.

“I don’t believe what has happened to me. It is as if I am dreaming. God should bless them so that they should continue doing it to other needy students like me,” she said.

Sarah comes from a single mother-headed family of two. Her father abandoned them.

